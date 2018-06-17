Website glitch due to broken chain of trust between MYNIC, IANA servers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: MYNIC Bhd, an agency under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM), has confirmed there was a broken chain of trust between the servers in MYNIC and Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA).

“Our initial investigations found that the MYNIC signing server experienced outage and this caused the broken chain of trust between the MYNIC and IANA servers,” it said in a statement here yesterday.

It said MYNIC’s quick-action team had put in the highest priority to restore affected services and monitor the situation, adding it also obtained the help of (United States-based network infrastructure company), Verisign and IANA to assist in the restoration of services.

MYNIC said there was no breach of customer data in this incident, adding the issue at hand was the availability of access to MYNIC’s domain services.

The restoration service would take sometime as to re-propagate the .my domain names to the world, it noted.

It said MYNIC had always been working on safeguarding domain names and improving security, namely to enhance other layers of DNS (Domain Name System) validation to ensure end-to-end protection.

MYNIC Bhd provides domain services for .my and related services which give Malaysian organisations and individuals their unique identity on the internet and its ecosystem. It also collaborates with Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to look at the situation holistically.

Moving forward, MYNIC said it had received continuous support from KKMM in ensuring the development of domain name industry as part of the Information and Communication Technology infrastructure in Malaysia.

It was reported earlier that the DNS servers which handled the .my domain names appeared to have gone offline since Thursday and that had affected all .my domain websites. — Bernama