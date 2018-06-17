Wong Soon Koh among global leaders at 5th China-South Asia Expo

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Various leaders from across the globe are attending the 5th China-South Asia Expo that is taking place in Kunming, Yunnan province.

Sarawak Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the expo, is the only representative from Malaysia.

Wong delivered a talk at the Cross-border Tourism Forum, which was held on Friday in conjunction with the expo themed ‘Integrating into the Belt and Road for Win-win Cooperation’.

Wong had touched on the unique culture of Sarawak to unveil the beauty of the land of the Hornbill to the world.

More than 3,800 companies from 87 countries and regions are attending the week-long international event held at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The expo features 19 pavilions with some 8,500 booths covering an area of 190,000 square metres.

These pavilions focus on industries including advanced manufacturing, food and consumer goods, health products, medicine and agricultural products.

A total of 3,825 enterprises are participating in the expo.

The figure includes 526 enterprises which hail from South Asia and 513 from Southeast Asia.

They comprise 12 of the world’s Top 500 Enterprises and 20 of China’s Top 500 Enterprises.

The expo aims at promoting trade and investment between China and South Asian and Southeast Asian nations.

Also held in conjunction with the expo are the 25th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair and the 13th China-South Asia Business Forum.