Alibaba Group launches Malaysia office

KUCHING: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd opened a new national office, to deepen strategic cooperation with Malaysia, which is the first Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) hub outside of China, reported The Edge Markets.

It was reported that Alibaba said the new office, located at The Vertical Bangsar South in Kuala Lumpur, signifies the e-commerce’s giant continued endeavour to bolster the technology capability of Malaysian SMEs and young entrepreneurs, provide support and platforms to assist them to drive exports, as well as offer extensive training programs to help them take advantage of digital innovations and trade opportunities.

“Serving as a ‘one-stop solution centre’ for local businesses, the country office is designed to engage with existing local partners, help Malaysian businesses identify global cross-border trade opportunities, as well as to support the country’s technology innovation through cloud computing services,” Alibaba said in a statement.

The Edge Markets also reported that the tech giant is organising ‘Malaysia Week’ in China.

It is a special online promotion initiative that seeks to attract Chinese consumers to buy all-things Malaysian from July 6 to 12 this year.

“The Malaysia Week campaign is set to showcase an array of ‘Must-see’, ‘Must-eat’, and ‘Must-experience’ Malaysian products and tourism across Alibaba’s platforms. More than 50 Malaysian brands, featuring a wide range of product categories, will be showcased, in addition to a whole host of exciting promotional activities to be launched during the period. ‘Malaysia Week’ is the result of fruitful discussions between Alibaba Group and Malaysia since the launch of eWTP,” the group said.