Altantuya’s father arrives in Malaysia to discuss reopening murder investigation

KUCHING: Shaaribuu Setev, the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, is in Malaysia to meet the country’s new Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to discuss the possibility of reopening the investigation into her killing, reported Channel NewsAsia.

His lawyer Ramkarpal Singh told Channel NewsAsia that he is also trying to arrange for Shaariibuu, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday and will be meeting Thomas tomorrow, to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the possibility of reopening the investigation into the murder case of Altantuya. There is still a lot that we do not know about the case,” said Ramkarpal.

“We do not know who ordered her (Altantuya’s) murder. Those who ordered her murder is also culpable of murder and should be brought to justice.

“We hope a new investigation will reveal who was the mastermind of her murder. This is what her father wants so that he can have closure and move on with his life.”

Ramkarpal, who is also a Democratic Action Party member of parliament, has been lobbying for Altantuya’s murder to be reinvestigated following the change of government in Putrajaya.