Awg Tengah hopes PH will continue projects in Limbang and Lawas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan hopes the new federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue with the last stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Limbang and Lawas and commence with the second phase of Lawas Hospital project.

The Bukit Sari assemblyman gave this view when interviewed by the press at his Hari Raya open house here yesterday.

“We will work with the federal government to further the interests of the state and her people according to the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

On the second phase of Lawas Hospital project, he said it was ready for implementation after it was re-tendered by the previous government before the 14th general election.

“The funds were already allocated then, and I hope this project will be continued by the new federal government as the people have been waiting a long time for this to materialise and it is a must for Lawas,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, said he would follow up with the federal government on the status of the project.

On the last stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak, he said the Temburong district of Brunei is sandwiched between the Limbang and Lawas districts.

In this regard, he said a discussion had been held with the Brunei government to agree on the alignment of the proposed highway and technical studies had been completed for it to proceed.

On the former BN component parties led by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leaving the coalition and forming a new alliance called Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he said this was necessary and in line with the new political scenario.

“We are still the government at the state level, and will work with the federal government, particularly on development of the state, and this system is in line with the constitution,” he said.

Awang Tengah and his family received including thousands of visitors at their Hari Raya Open House, including political leaders, members of non-governmental organisations and friends from near and far.

Among them were Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong and his Limbang counterpart Hasbi Habibolah, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denny Fauzi Ahmad Fauzi and Lawas district officer Hussaini Hakim.

There were also cultural troupes from the Iban community in their traditional costumes, a lion dance troupe from Lawas Chung Hwa Cultural Club and a local musical band who performed to the delight of the visitors.