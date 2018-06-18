Baru wants community chiefs to submit devt requests

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SELANGAU: New Selangau MP Baru Bian wants community chiefs in any areas in the parliamentary constituency that have yet to have basic infrastructure development to submit applications for the provision of such facilities to him.

“I am aware Selangau parliamentary seat is very vast and mostly in the interior such as Sg Kakus, Ulu Anap and Ulu Sangan and still depend on logging roads and rivers as the main mode of transport.

“It is still difficult to get (rural) electricity supply and roads due to its geographical position. I will do my best to obtain feedback and convey this problem to the relevant authorities,” he said when officiating at the “Ngiling Bidai” (closing of Gawai Dayak) ceremony for the parliamentary constituency in Rumah Jelaping, Selangau, Tatau Saturday night.

Baru, who is also Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy chairman, also advised the residents in Selangau to continue to give priority on their children’s education as the key to uplifting their economic status.

He said the existing three secondary schools (SMK Tatau, SMK Ulu Balingian and SMK Luar Bandar No.1, Sibu) and primary schools (15 in Tatau district and 22 in Selangau district) would facilitate their children going to schools.

On the challenges faced following the power transition to the PH government, Baru urged the residents in Selangau to together support the PH reformation aspirations.

“We must look forward and be united for the sake of our nation and ourselves,” said Baru, who is also Ba’kelalan assemblyman. — Bernama