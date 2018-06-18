CM will consider Masing’s suggestion for a single multi-racial party

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will take into consideration the suggestion by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing for a single multi-racial party comprising components in newly-formed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be formed before the next state election by 2021.

Speaking to reporters after paying his last respects to the late Datuk Sim Swee Yong at his residence in Everbright Estate here yesterday, he acknowledged that Masing, who is also PRS president, did proposed such suggestion.

“We will take into account his proposal but it is an evolution so we must not rush things,” he remarked.

The GPS chairman, however, pointed out that in order for Masing’s suggestion for a single multi-racial party to be implemented, the people must first be able to grasp this concept.

“When the community has formed an opinion or the time has come where they understand the importance of being united, then we can implement it,” he explained.

“For now, we will take into consideration but it will take time.”

Masing on Sunday cautioned that GPS could face problems in the next state election if its structure mimics that of Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition which they chose to leave following a meeting last Tuesday.

According to him, the PRS supreme council agreed to the formation of this single multiracial party and at the same time they also put up certain conditions for this proposed entity to be effective.

He also revealed that the conditions include restructuring the state civil service to reflect the social fabric of Sarawak society and to increase allocations to non-Muslim religions.