DAP branches raise RM50,000 for TH fund

SIBU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sibu and Sungai Merah branches have successfully raised the target of RM50,000 from their ‘Tabung Harapan Fund Raising Fair’ held at Rejang Park here yesterday.

According to the event’s organising chairperson Amy Lau, the fund raising fair was organised in response to the ‘Tabung Harapan Malaysia’ that was set up for Malaysians to play their part in helping the government reduce the national debt.

“We had initially set our target at RM30,000 which we achieved earlier so we raised our goal to RM50,000.

“Today, the response is very good and positive.

“There are a lot of people purchasing the coupons which are sold at RM10, RM50 and RM100 per piece.

“We like to thank the sponsors and people of Sibu who have supported the fund raising fair greatly,” she told reporters after the fair’s opening ceremony.

Among those present were Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Pelawan assemblyman David Wong, Bukit Assek assembywoman Irene Chang and former Sibu MP Ling Sie Ming.

Various items including food, beverages, dried products, eggs and household items were on sale at the fair including Father’s Day cake and a special edition Ubah plush toys.

Meanwhile Oscar expressed gratitude to many who donated cash directly at the event.

David who also spoke revealed there were ordinary folks on the street who donated RM100 to RM500 to the fund.

“In Semanjung Malaysia, we saw a lot of corporate bodies or companies who donated RM3 million to RM5 million towards the Tabung Harapan. We have yet to see such responses in Sarawak where there are so many big estates or corporate companies.

“I haven’t seen them coming forward to chip in to help Tabung Harapan.

“I hope to see more responsible Sarawak corporate bodies donate so that Sarawak will not be seen as we don’t care,” David added.