Education Ministry to the rescue

MIRI: The Sarawak Education Department has been instructed to take over the task of supplying diesel to all 369 rural schools in the state, after sole contractor Jepak Holdings announced that it was unable to continue doing so.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik confi rmed to The Borneo Post that the department has been instructed to step in and purchase the fuel needed to ensure the situation returns to normal by the time the students return from their mid-term holiday.

He conf irmed that certain schools in Sarawak had run out of fuel due to Jepak Holdings’ failure to deliver the supplies accordingly.

“I will make sure that the fuel supplies reach the respective school s as soon as possible before the students return from their school holidays,” he said in response to queries on the issue.

Mazlee said he has approved the purchase of new diesel supply as an immediate measure, adding also that the Finance Ministry i s considering channel l ing funds directly to the Education Department to enable the fuel to be sourced and delivered to the affected schools without delay.

Meanwhile, Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, in confi rming that the company is unable to send more fuel to the schools, alleged that the Education Ministry failed to pay over RM200 million for work done since December last year.

“No payment, how to supply?” he asked when commenting on the issue.

Although Saidi did not give any reason for the alleged withheld payment, sources said it is likely l inked to repor ts of al leged irregularities detected by the ministry between the claims made and actual terms of the contract highlighted under the new Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He said yesterday that he was told by his men that only 40 schools were affected and the company is still supplying the fuel as of last Saturday.

The mid-term school holiday ends next week.

Jepak Holdings was initially one of the 31 contractors supplying diesel and maintaining generator sets for 14 schools under Baram 2 zone for 2015 to 2016 as well as schools in Mukah and Dalat, but was awarded the contract to be the sole supplier of fuel for all 369 rural schools in Sarawak from 2017 onwards.

Meanwhile, Education Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin told The Borneo Post that the education department has distributed a preliminary round of funds to the affected schools to buy their own diesel supply – enough to last a month – and that the department has been instructed to calculate the budget required for this mitigating step until the end of the school year.

“I have already directed the department to update our ministry on the issue before we meet the (education) minister,” he said.