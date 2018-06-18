Fadillah confident PH govt will not cancel Pan Borneo Highway packages

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has expressed his confidence that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government will allow packages awarded previously to contractors to be carried out under the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

These include infrastructure projects for the benefit of the people, he said.

“For Sarawak, all 12 packages under the Pan Borneo Highway Project have been awarded and the agreements have all been signed by the contractors involved.

“Furthermore, their projects are overall 20 per cent ahead of schedule and as such, I hope that these projects can be continued. I am confident that the new government will consider this matter,” he told reporters when met at his Hari Raya Open House held at CIDB Convention Centre Sarawak yesterday.

The RM16-billion Pan Borneo Highway Project is the largest infrastructure project in Sarawak approved by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government.

Following BN’s fall in the 14th general election (GE14), there has been concern on the ground that the Pan Borneo Highway contracts may be terminated due to the change in government.

PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen last month gave his assurance that the mega project will continue, but that an audit will be carried out on the contractors involved.

This, he said, was to ensure that funds will go to the project and the actual companies which are carrying out the work.