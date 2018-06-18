Fadillah, Manyin should sort out responsibility for project delay – Chong

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said former Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof should sort it out with Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin on who is to be responsible for the reported 85 per cent delay in the implementation of the Industrialised Building System (IBS) construction method to upgrade the dilapidated schools in Sarawak, instead of gunning his comment at him (Chong).

Chong, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, said the 85 per cent delay in the upgrading of dilapidated schools in Sarawak was first reported by The Borneo Post on June 12.

In the report, he said some schools were specifically mentioned, namely SK Asajaya Ulu, Kota Samarahan which was supposed to be completed in March, 2018, was only found to have progressed 19 per cent; SK Kampung Melayu, Kota Samarahan which was supposed to be completed in June, 2018, was only found to have progressed 16 per cent; SK Endap, Samarahan which was supposed to be completed in June, 2018, was only found to have progressed 15 per cent and SK Matang Jaya, Kuching which was supposed to be completed in May, 2018, was only found to have progressed 15 per cent.

The Director-general of Implementation and Co-ordination Unit (ICU) in the Prime Minister’s Department, Tan Sri Ahmad Zaki Ansore, told The Borneo Post the projects were awarded to a company via a package costing RM21,600,000.

“On June 14, I commented on The Borneo Post reports and the unsuitability of the IBS system to implement upgrading of some of the rural schools. On June 15, Michael Manyin denied responsibilities for the delay in IBS school repairs project and on June 17, Fadillah accused me of making baseless claim about the 85 per cent delay in the implementation of the project,” Chong said in a press statement today.

In noting that there is no question of the delay in the implementation of the projects, Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said he was only stating a fact reported in the papers.

“It was Michael Manyin who pushed the responsibility to Fadillah. Therefore, between the two of them in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), it is better that they sort it out amongst themselves and come out with a joint statement as to who was culpable for the delay.

“As for the remainder of the upgrading project, thought the mess has been created by the Barisan Nasional (BN) Government, now that we, the Pakatan Harapan, have become the Federal Government, it is our duty then to take up the responsibilities of cleaning the mess of the BN Government. That we shall do.”