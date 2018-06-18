Floods in India’s northeastern Assam claims nine lives

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW DELHI: At least nine people were killed due to floods in India’s northeastern state of Assam, China’s Xinhua news agency reported officials as saying on Monday.

“Nine people lost their lives so far in the first wave of floods,” an official said. “The situation remains grim in three southern districts – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi – of Barak valley.”

According to officials, nearly 450,000 people have been affected in six districts in current wave of floods.

“The disaster response force personnel have rescued six thousand people in the affected districts,” the official said. “Nearly 173,000 displaced people have taken shelter at temporary relief camps, where they are being provided necessary food items and drinking water.”

The deluge has damaged roads, river embankment and crop land.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season. – Bernama