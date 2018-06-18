GPS will protect Sarawak’s rights, says Wan Junaidi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has insisted that the formation of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was to protect Sarawak’s rights.

Speaking to reporters during his Hari Raya open house yesterday, he also commented that GPS is also looking for the state to not be bound by those in Peninsular Malaysia.

He opined that GPS represents the voice of Sarawakians who know what is best for themselves.

“All parties under the GPS coalition have agreed to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) to form this new coalition. We are optimistic about the direction of GPS,” he added.

Apart from that, he also hoped that the move would not be seen as an act of disloyalty by the Sarawakian political parties.

Four Sarawak political parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) which were part of the Barisan Nasional coalition recently opted out of the BN to form GPS.