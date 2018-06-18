GST: Zeti hopes retailers will pass on benefits to consumers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) member Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz hoped that consumers will continue to enjoy cheaper products following the move by the government to zero-rate the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The former Bank Negara Malaysia Governor said retailers must pass on the benefits to consumers.

She also noted that the zero-rated tax had boost spending among the people.

“That’s excellent. More people have been saying that there is greater vibrancy (in economy) now and people start to spend money.

“But we also hope retailers will pass on the benefits to the consumers,” she told reporters after attending the CEP daily meeting at Ilham Tower here, today. – Bernama