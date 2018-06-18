Sabah 

Man killed after car rams into huge pipe

Firemen extricating Abdul Raham from the wrecked vehicle.

KOTA KINABALU: A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the PGA base in Kinarut early yesterday morning.

Abdul Raham Yunus, 58, died after his car rammed into a huge pipe by the side of the road.

A statement from the state Fire and Rescue Department’s operations room said that a report about the accident was received about 4.30am and a team from the Papar fire station was dispatched to the scene.

They found Abdul Raham pinned inside the wrecked vehicle.

The firemen extricated him from the car but he was already lifeless.

Abdul Raham’s remains was later handed over to the police for further action.

 

