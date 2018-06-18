Medan introduces cashless option with Maybank QRPay

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Maybank QRPay cashless payment is now available at Medan Supermarket and Departmental Store in Medan Mall here, making it the third business premises to use the system in Sibu.

Hock Peng Organisation (Hock Peng) deputy chairman Pemanca Datuk Dr Francis Toh said the group will expand Maybank QRPay to its hotels and supermarkets in other parts of the state.

“The system is for the convenience of our customers,” he said at the launching of the system yesterday.

QRPay allows Maybank2U users to instantly pay for products and services by scanning a QR code on their smartphones.

Maybank account holders just need to download the Maybank2U application on their smartphone and register to activate QRPay.

Also present at the launching was Maybank Sibu branch head Shirley Tiew.