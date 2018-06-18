Minister wants authorities to resolve water shortage in Semporna hospital

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Minister of Health and People’s Well-Being Stephen Wong wants the relevant authorities to resolve the water shortage in the Semporna district hospital.

Wong after a visit to the hospital on Monday said he was informed by the management that they have been facing the water shortage problem for three years and that it had cause much inconvenience to patients, doctors and nurses there.

Wong who was disappointed that the problem had gone unresolved promised to raise the issue to the state cabinet, letting relevant department to solve the problem immediately.

“Water is a necessity required in a hospital in terms of hygiene and for cleaning wounds, instruments as well various equipment. At the moment if there is water shortage the doctors and nurses have to resort to getting water from outside or ensuring that the water tanks there are filled up.

“This is unreasonable. This will not only affect the quality of health care but also cause inconvenience to patients,” he added.

Wong, accompanied by Janet Chee, Permanent Secretary of his department, Dr. Abd Kahar, Deputy Director of the Sabah Health Department, and his political secretary, Phoong Jin Zhe, who is also Luyang state assemblyman, visited the hospital for the first time and listened to the briefing from the hospital department.

The authorities told him that the water shortage problem in the hospital has been ongoing for three years, and the hospital had written letters to the relevant units since 2016.

Unfortunately, the problem has not resolved.

It is understood that as Semporna hospital is far away from the water supply source and also located as the last stop of the supply belt, therefore, Semporna hospital always face water shortage.

Wong said he will do his best to help to ensure that the water source can be provided in the shortest time.

Besides briefing session, the department also arranged distribution of thirty goodies bags to patients in Children’s ward.