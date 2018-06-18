Missing woman found beneath tree

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LUNDU: A 48-year-old woman was found by rescuers several hours after she was reported missing at Kampung Bitikon near here early yesterday morning.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the victim, Martina Mawar Maskah was found conscious beneath a tree at 6.47am some 200 metres away from her home.

The victim was suffering from low blood pressure and was given early medical treatment before she was brought to the Lundu Hospital for further treatment.

According to the victim’s husband Akin Raper, his son had noticed the victim at the family’s chicken coop behind their house at 1pm on Saturday and later assumed that she had headed to their relative’s house.

However, till late in the evening, the victim had not returned home and this worried the husband who began to look for his wife with the assistance of the villagers but to no avail.

A police report was lodged at 4.45am yesterday which prompted a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation to be carried out.