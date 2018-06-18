Najib grateful DFTZ not cancelled by PH govt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is grateful that the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) which the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had worked to conceptualise and launch in record speed together with Alibaba has not been cancelled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

According to him, the DFTZ is expected to create 60,000 jobs, facilitate US$65 billion worth of traded goods by 2025, double trans-shipment and cargo volume for Malaysia by 2025.

“Initiatives like DFTZ are also tools to prepare the young people for jobs that do not even exist yet,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Najib said the digital economy is the fastest growing sector in the nation’s economy.

“It currently accounts for 18.2 per cent of our GDP (gross domestic product) and is expected to grow and contribute 20 per cent to our country’s GDP by 2020.”

Najib congratulated the Alibaba group on the opening of their Kuala Lumpur office, which is first office in South East Asia and the first outside China.