Nothing can stop us – Sedar

KUCHING: A meeting to set up Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) will go on as scheduled at 10am Tuesday.

Sedar founder Dato’ Othman Abdillah told The Borneo Post that their booking at a leading hotel in Kuching was cancelled by the owner of the premises.

“They said the hotel is undergoing maintenance works. We knew the Hotel is owned by a PBB leader,” he lamented.

Othman said they only need seven persons to form a protem committee but response has been very overwhelming.

“I have been receiving phone call from Marudi, Sibu and Miri requesting to join,” he said.

He said the news on the protem meeting has gone viral, resulted in him receiving queries from the authorities.

“The police did call me asking about our meeting,” he said.

Othman said he cannot reveal the new venue for their meeting yet at press time but promised to inform the media 30 minutes before it starts.

“Nothing can stop us. Many people have ‘sedar’ (realised) and that is why we are getting very encouraging response,” he stressed.