‘PRS, Masing should not dictate GPS structure, setup’

SIBU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing should not dictate on how Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) structure and setup should be.

According to Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, GPS has just been set up and yet to be fine-tuned.

“GPS is even not registered with Registrar of Societies (ROS) yet. Why use the media to put in your terms and conditions?

“This are matters that are supposed to be discussed in close-door (meetings) among ‘members’ who aspire to be members and a part of this coalition,” he said today.

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, was responding to Masing’s statement that a single multiracial party comprising components in newly-formed GPS must be formed before the next state election by 2021.

Masing had cautioned that GPS could face problems come the state election if its structure mimics that of Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition which they chose to leave following a meeting last Tuesday.

In a veiled reference to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Masing said there could not be a dominant party in GPS having more than half of the ADUNs (assemblymen) in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Masing pointed out that GPS must allow other parties to be involved and have their say.

In response, Abdul Karim, who is PBB vice-president said: “If PRS feels that being a part of GPS would be too unbearable, they can always politely opt not to be a member.

“But you cannot call yourself a friend but at the same time start telling off your friend. There are limits that PBB can take.

“Why is Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing so against PBB being a dominant party? Has he got a problem with PBB to extend he seems to equate Umno with PBB?

“Do not try to teach a duck how to swim. PRS lost 50 per cent of its seats last 14th General Election (GE14) and everyone on the street knows why this happen except Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing!”