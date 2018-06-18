Shafie warns ‘towkays’ not to bring money to his house

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal warned ‘towkays’ not to bring money to his house as he will call the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to catch them.

He said that has passed, now it is a new government, a new Sabah, he said to about 20,000 people at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at the town field.

Shafie said his intentions us to serve the people, and the people has spoken, voices that want changes.

He said the new government will take care of the people; provide then work, land, basic infrastructures and medical care.

Shafie told the people especially Semporna people who voted for his party Warisan to be patient as they have high hope with the new government.

He said the government cannot give in a blink of an eye, it will take time but not too long as there are process to be done.