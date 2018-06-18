Sarawak 

Sim Swee Yong passes away

Taib paying his last respects to Sim. Also seen are Clare (right) and Sim’s sons Sim Kiang Chiok (left) and Sim Meng Chiok (second right). – Photo by Chimon Upon

 

KUCHING: Federation of Kuching Division Community Associations president Datuk Sim Swee Yong has passed away at the age of 85.

He died of heart failure at Timberland Medical Centre at 8.30pm last night.

The late Sim was a prominent businessman who also spent his time in philanthropic works.

He is survived by his wife Datin Clare Sim and three children.

Among those who came to pay their last respects were the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and former Head of State Tun Pehin Abang Muhammad Salahuddin.

