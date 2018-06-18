Single-vehicle road accident claims life of Thai national

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A Thai national was killed in a road accident at KM98 of Miri-Bintulu Road on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Samphan Khamsopha, aged 44.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the victim was travelling alone from Bintulu when his pickup truck went out of control.

“The vehicle skidded to the road shoulder and rolled over several times.

“The victim was flung out of his vehicle and died at the scene due to serious injuries,” he said.

Alexson added the body was sent to Miri Hospital for a post- mortem, with police investigating the matter under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.