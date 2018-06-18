Thousands visitors overwhelm Banjarmasin Prison

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: Thousands of visitors overwhelmed the Class IIA Banjarmasin Prison when it was open for a Lebaran or Idul Fitri visit on Saturday morning, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Visitors on the first day of Lebaran visit are so many, thus made a long queue to enter,” said head of the prison Rudi Charles Giil, Saturday.

According to him, the Lebaran visit is open from Saturday to Tuesday (June 16-19) with its morning schedule from 08.30 to 12.00 and noon at 13.30 to 15.30.

Although family visits was overwhelming, said Rudi, but not necessarily make the officers off guard. Guards and checks are kept very tight.

“In fact we have an X-Ray machine to detect certain invisible objects from manual checking,” he explained.

For that, Rudi asserted to visitors not to try to smuggle forbidden goods into the prison if they do not want to follow to be imprisoned.

A total of 42 inmates in various prisons in South Kalimantan breathe free air on Lebaran this year after receiving Idul Fitri remission.

The total number of convicts in South Kalimantan who receive special Idul Fitri remission in 2018 are 4,925, with details of 3,380 of cases of General Crime (TPU) and 1,545 of cases of Special Crimes (TPK).

Including 4 corrupt prisoners who get remission. They are one in Class IIA Banjarmasin Prison, one in Class IIB Amuntai Prison, one in Class III Tanjung Prison and one in Class III Banjarbaru Prison.