Warisan filed eight election petitions

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah has filed eight election petitions at the court here today.

The election petitions were submitted by the Warisan’s Secretary General, Loretto Padua at the High Court Registration Office.

During the press conference held at the court ground, Loretto explained that the election petitions filed were for four parliamentary seats and four state assembly seats.

The four parliamentary seats were Kimanis, Sipitang, Keningau and Libaran; while the four state seats were for Sg Sibuga, Kundasang, Kiulu and Sook.

He said that the grounds for filing the election petitions included issues relating to postal voters and the signing of the Form 14.

He also said that they were very confident of the eight election petitions that were submitted.

“We are confident, but I cannot go to the merits of the matter. These eight are the ones we are most confident,” he said.

June 18 was the last day to submit the election petitions.

He added that the respective parties should expect to be served with the petitions by late Monday or Tuesday.

The petitions were filed at 9.15am.