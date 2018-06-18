Warisan Sungai Sibuga, Libaran candidates submits election petition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Sungai Sibuga State Seat candidate, Asmara Abdul Rahman (right) and Libaran Parliament Seat candidate, Irwanshah Mustapa (left) had submitted their election petition to the High Court here at around 1pm.

During the last election, Asmara lost to Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in a three-cornered fight to a majority of 2,184 votes, Asmara with 12,319 votes against Musa with 14,503 votes.

For Libaran federal seat, also a three-cornered fight, Irwanshah garnered 17,121 against Datuk Zakaria Edris with 17,799 who won majority of 678 votes.