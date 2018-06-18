Warisan Sungai Sibuga, Libaran candidates submits election petition
SANDAKAN: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Sungai Sibuga State Seat candidate, Asmara Abdul Rahman (right) and Libaran Parliament Seat candidate, Irwanshah Mustapa (left) had submitted their election petition to the High Court here at around 1pm.
During the last election, Asmara lost to Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in a three-cornered fight to a majority of 2,184 votes, Asmara with 12,319 votes against Musa with 14,503 votes.
For Libaran federal seat, also a three-cornered fight, Irwanshah garnered 17,121 against Datuk Zakaria Edris with 17,799 who won majority of 678 votes.