Sabah 

Warisan Sungai Sibuga, Libaran candidates submits election petition

Rebecca Chong

Asmara (right) and Irwanshah Mustapa submitted their election petition to the High Court around 1pm.

SANDAKAN: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Sungai Sibuga State Seat candidate, Asmara Abdul Rahman (right) and Libaran Parliament Seat candidate, Irwanshah Mustapa (left) had submitted their election petition to the High Court here at around 1pm.

During the last election, Asmara lost to Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in a three-cornered fight to a majority of 2,184 votes, Asmara with 12,319 votes against Musa with 14,503 votes.

For Libaran federal seat, also a three-cornered fight, Irwanshah garnered 17,121 against Datuk Zakaria Edris with 17,799 who won majority of 678 votes.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.