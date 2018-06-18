Woman injures two with blade in France

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARSEILLE: Two people were injured in a town in southern France yesterday when a woman shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) attacked two people in a supermarket with a boxcutter.

A man was struck in the chest during the late-morning attack in La Seyne-sur-Mer, outside the Mediterranean port of Toulon, but the wound is not life-threatening, prosecutor Bernard Marchal said.

A woman working at a checkout counter was also wounded, though not as seriously. Both victims were taken to hospital.

“It appears to be an isolated case by a person with known psychological problems,” Marchal said, “though that doesn’t exclude the possibility that she may have been radicalised.”

The 24-year-old assailant, who did not have a police record, was overpowered by others in the supermarket and has been taken into custody.

Police later searched her home to determine if she had any links to the Islamic State group.

“We don’t yet know if this is a terrorist act, but in any case it was terrifying,” Marchal said.

More than 240 people have been killed in jihadist attacks since the massacre at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris in January 2015. – AFP