7 months’ jail for jobless duo who escaped police custody

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JOHOR BAHRU: Two jobless men were sentenced to seven months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for escaping from police custody last week.

Johor Bahru senior assistant registrar R Salini meted out the punishment to Nolmat Halil Abd Jalil, 34, and Muhammad Firdaus Irwan, 25, after they pleaded guilty.

They committed the offence at the Gelang Patah police station lockup in Iskandar Puteri at 6.16am on June 11.

The charge under Section 224 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Meanwhile, Nolmat Halil also pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here to robbing a woman of her handbag containing a marriage certificate, identity cards belonging to the victim and her husband, three ATM cards, RM150 cash and a mobile phone.

He committed the offence at Bulatan East Ledang towards Forest City, Iskandar Puteri, about 10.20pm on June 5, as charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine on conviction.

Judge K Rajeswari fixed June 25 for sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Chan Lee Lee appeared for the prosecution in both cases. — Bernama