Abdul Karim tells Masing not to dictate structure and setup of GPS

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and its president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing should not dictate the structure and setup of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), opined Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said GPS has just been set up and has yet to be fine-tuned.

“GPS is even not registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS). Why use the media to put in your terms and conditions?

“These matters are supposed to be discussed in closed-door among ‘members’ who aspire to to be part of this coalition,” he said yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, was responding to Masing’s statement that a single multiracial party comprising component parties of newly-formed GPS must be formed before the next state election by 2021.

Masing has cautioned that GPS could face problems come the state election if its structure mimics that of Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition which they chose to leave following a meeting last Tuesday.

The PRS president was speaking to reporters after chairing PRS supreme council meeting at the party’s headquarters in Kuching on Sunday.

In a veiled reference to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Masing said there should not be a dominant party in GPS having more than half of the assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly.

Masing pointed out that GPS must allow other parties to be involved and have their say.

In response, Abdul Karim, who is PBB vice-president, said: “If PRS feels that being a part of GPS would be too unbearable, they can always politely opt not to be a member.

“You cannot call yourself a friend but at the same time tell your friend off. There are limits that PBB can take.”

He added: “Why is Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing so against PBB being a dominant party? Does he has a problem with PBB to the extent he seems to equate Umno with PBB?

“Do not try to teach a duck how to swim. PRS lost 50 per cent of its seats last 14th general election and everyone on the street knows why this happened except Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing!”

For the record, PBB currently holds 46 out of the 82 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

In the 2016 state election, it won 40 seats but later was joined by five direct BN candidates.

A direct BN candidate then announced this year that he had joined PBB.