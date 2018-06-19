Altantuya’s father calls for justice to be served

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Shaariibuu Setev likened his daughter’s death to a cancer that had spread through his family and he was now hoping for the new Pakatan Harapan government to find the cure – to get to the truth of her murder, reported The Sun Daily.

“I have waited for a long time but now I hope justice will be served.

“All this while a ‘black book’ had been written about the death of my daughter but today I hope a new book will start about her murder, a ‘white book’,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference, while calling on the media to be the voice of justice for Altantuya.

According to The Sun Daily, Shaariibuu also denied receiving any funds from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak but was curious as to why he was being asked such a question.

“I’ve heard this kind of rumours that Najib already paid money to me but it’s not true,” he said.

Asked if anyone else from BN had tried to pay him off, Shaariibuu said one person had “tried to be a hero” but that nothing came of it.

His translator later clarified that this (somebody wanting to pay Shaariibuu) was also just a rumour.

“It is just a rumour that there was this person who wanted to be a hero and give money, but there was no such person,” the translator said.

When asked about what he wants to discuss with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he meets him tomorrow, Shaariibuu said he never thought he would get such an opportunity.

He went on to say that he was overwhelmed to be given such an opportunity but could not think at the moment what he wants to say to Dr Mahathir, adding that what is most important to his family is to see justice being done.