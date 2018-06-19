Amiruddin Shari sworn in as new Selangor MB, amidst controversy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Amiruddin Shari was today named Selangor’s new menteri besar, replacing Dato Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who was recently made a minister, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Amiruddin, 38, was sworn in as the state’s 16th menteri besar before Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Alam Shah palace this morning.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Selangor mufti Mohd Tamyes Abdul Wahid.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman was appointed as the youth and sports empowerment, entrepreneurship, rural and traditional villages development committee chairman under Azmin’s administration last month.

It was previously rumoured that the race for the post was between him and Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad.

Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, took over the state from Khalid Ibrahim who stepped down after the 2014 menteri besar crisis.

The Gombak MP and state assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa was recently made the economic affairs minister in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet.

Meanwhile, MalaysiaKini reported Dr Idris as saying that Azmin was sworn in as the Selangor menteri besar two days after the May 9 general election without the endorsement of Pakatan Harapan parties.

“There has been speculation that Harapan wanted me to be the new menteri besar before the 14th general election.

“So, when we were in the joyful mood celebrating our victory, two days later a new menteri besar was proclaimed without the blessing of the parties.

“I don’t want to be a gentleman anymore, he (Azmin) just went there (Istana Alam Shah) on his own,” he claimed in a press conference today.