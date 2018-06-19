Azmin presents name of new Selangor MB to Sultan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said yesterday he had presented to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, the name of the new menteri besar of the state for the Ruler’s consent.

Mohamed Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, has to give up the post of menteri besar as he has been appointed the Minister for Economic Affairs in the cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The name of the new MB will be known tomorrow,” he said to reporters when approached after a one-hour audience with the Sultan at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

He did not reveal whether the candidate for menteri besar was one of the 10 state executive councillors who had been sworn in on May 14 or any other state assemblyman.

“I presented the name of the candidate for MB to His Royal Highness after a discussion with the PKR leadership,” said Mohamed Azmin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

Mohamed Azmin, who is the state assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa, was appointed the menteri besar after PH was returned to power in Selangor in the 14th general election on May 9.

He was also returned to the parliamentary seat of Gombak in the election.

The names of Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad and Sungai Tua assemblyman Amiruddin Shari have been mentioned as the likely candidates for menteri besar.

The Selangor Palace had announced that the new menteri besar would be sworn in at Istana Alam Shah in Klang today.

A full dress rehearsal of the ceremony was scheduled yesterday. — Bernama