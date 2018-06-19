Bersatu Youth chief wants MACC, police probe into so-called Ramadan Bazaar scandal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman yesterday lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the so-called Ramadan Bazaar scandal in Kuala Lumpur and called for MACC and police investigations into the matter.

Syed Saddiq, who is the MP for Muar, said there must be a thorough investigation so that those responsible could be duly dealt with by the party, the MACC and the police.

“As the PPBM (Bersatu) Youth chief, I will not tolerate any element of corruption or abuse of power, even if it involves my own party members.

“At the same time, as an MP, I carry the responsibility of ensuring that malpractices and abuse of power are addressed as soon as possible,” he said to reporters outside the MACC headquarters here after lodging the report.

Syed Saddiq said he was made to understand that Bukit Bintang Bersatu Youth chief Mohd Noorhisyam Abdul Karim had made a police report because he wanted to clear his name.

“That’s his right,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said he had communicated with the traders involved in the case and the portal that exposed the matter.

Asked what action would be taken against those responsible, he declined to speculate but stressed that the issue was a serious matter and not confined to the party level alone.

A portal had alleged that Mohd Noorhisyam misused his political connections to secure 80 bazaar lots in Jalan Masjid India from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for RM6,238.40 and allegedly rented them out for as high as RM5,000 per lot through middlemen.

Following the exposure, Bersatu Supreme Council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman lodged a police report on June 14.

The name of Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun of the DAP was also mentioned with regard to the matter but Fong clarified that he had only issued a support letter to Mohd Noorhisyam and that he had insisted that except for the charges imposed by DBKL, no one else should get rental fees from the traders. — Bernama