Brothers alleged of raping sister to enter plea on July 27

KOTA KINABALU: Two brothers from Papar who were alleged to have raped their teenage sister, will enter their plea on July 27 this year at the Sessions Court here.

Assistant registrar Rani Maan fixed the date on the brothers, aged 26 and 24, who appeared in black shirts and shorts, after the charge was read to them, yesterday, in her chambers.

They were accused of raping the 17 years and seven months old girl at an unnumbered house in a village, Papar at 2am on June 6.

Both accused face a gang rape charge which was framed under Section 375B of the Penal Code and carries a jail term of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years, upon conviction.

In bail application, both accused who were not represented, prayed for bail on the grounds that they are working and have family to support.

However, deputy public prosecutor Dinesh Raja objected to the bail as the accused, who were charged under serious offence, might tampered the prosecution witnesses.

Then, the registrar ordered both accused to be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.