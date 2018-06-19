Car driver killed in collision with lorry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A driver was killed after he lost control of his car and collided with a lorry at KM103 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu near SMK Ulu Balingian this morning.

Mukah district police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said the victim was identified as Ting Guan Hui, who died on the spot.

He was pinned to his seat.

Police investigation found that the victim was travelling from the direction of Bintulu when the car lost control and entered the opposite lane, colliding with a lorry from the opposite direction.

Fire and rescue personnel from Tatau fire station rushed to the scene to extricate the body of the victim who was later sent to Sibu Hospital for autopsy.

The lorry driver was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987.