China man charged with molesting local woman at club

KOTA KINABALU: The case of a man from China who is accused of molesting a local woman will be mentioned at the Magistrate’s Court on July 2.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie reserved the date for 33-year-old Yu Feng Shan, following the complainant’s request to withdraw the police report lodged against Yu.

The case was put off pending instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office.

On May 31 this year, Yu was alleged to have outraged the modesty of the 29-year-old woman at 999 Club near here, around 11pm.

Under Section 354 of the Penal Code, the offence is punishable with up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The court also ordered for Yu to be further remanded, pending the mention date.

Meanwhile, four men were fined by the same court for committing traffic offences.

Henry Butod, 40, was slapped with the maximum fine of RM2,000 for using the road tax of a vehicle for another car, which is in violation of Section 23(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Alex Goh Tangulau, 21, was fined RM500 for committing a similar offence. Both men will serve a default jail term of one week if they fail to pay the fine.

Mohd Farris Frslee Ismail, 30, and Muhaymin Mubin, 23, were ordered to pay RM500 or a week in jail each for riding and driving their vehicles without licences.

They pleaded guilty to their respective charges under Section 26(1) of the Act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment of not more than three months or both, upon conviction.

In addition, the duo were fined another RM350 or one week’s jail, in default, for riding and driving their vehicles without insurance coverage.

They admitted to committing the offence under Section 90(2) of the same Act, for which they are liable to a fine of not more than RM1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both.