City Hall cleans up Tg Aru beach

KOTA KINABALU: Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai yesterday monitored a clean-up carried out at Tanjung Aru beach.

The effort was initiated upon the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister cum Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew.

Liew in a statement said: “Following my site visit to Tanjung Aru, Mayor Datuk Yeo has today started clearing the beach and carried away the debris from the site.

“The beach has improved in its appearance. I hope City Hall will continue to clear the rubbish on the beach.”

Liew, who is also Api Api assemblywoman, urged the local authorities to be consistent in maintaining the clean environment in and around the Tanjung Aru Beach front, and she would be revisiting the area soon.

Yeo who was at the beach front in the morning returned to the area in the afternoon to monitor the clean-up.