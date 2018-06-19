Deputy speaker visits sole Malay village in constituency
MARUDI: State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Dato Gerawat Gala spent the second day of Aidilfitri visiting Kampung Medli – the only Malay village at Lubok Nibong, here.
The Mulu assemblyman said he and his entourage dropped by the village as its residents have been strong supporters of the Sarawak government.
The small village is only inhabited by several siblings and their respective family members, and is accessible only by boat.
It is situated along the Baram river heading towards upper Long Lama, and is about 30 minutes away from Marudi town via express boat.