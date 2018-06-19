Don’t bring money to my house — Shafie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Abdal warned ‘towkays’ not to bring money to his house as he would call the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to catch them.

He said they needed to start from now, a new government, a new Sabah not only with many resources but also among the developed states.

Shafie said his intention was to serve the people, and the people had spoken – voices that wanted changes.

He said he would ensure Sabah was led well and those elected must hold the trust given by the people.

He said the new government would take care of the people; provide them with work, land, basic infrastructures and medical care.

“We want to develop districts and its people. Several drastic steps and firm action will be taken for the good of the Sabah people,” he said to about 20,000 people at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at the town field, yesterday.

Shafie told the people, especially the Semporna people who had voted for his party Warisan to be patient as they had high hopes with the new government.

He said the government could not give in a blink of an eye. It would take time but not too long as there were processes to be done. – Bernama