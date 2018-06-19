Sarawak 

Dr Penguang, entourage make Hari Raya visits

Edrews (seated, second right) and his family play host to Dr Penguang and Monica (seated, third and fourth right) and other visitors during their Hari Raya open house.

MARUDI: Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil made several Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits to community leaders, friends and supporters here.

Among those he visited were Penghulu Edrews Abdul Gaphar, Cr Ruhane Mohammad, Cr Khalid Sabel, Jamel Sabel, Cr Mohammad Bujang Majid, and village chiefs Abdulah Paie and Man Galau.

Dr Penguang and wife Datin Monica Ukong were accompanied on their visits by Marudi District Council (MDC) chairman Edward Mendai, MDC secretary Petrick Linggi Taboh and several Chinese community leaders.

