East coast to get one billion investment – CM 

SEMPORNA: The Sabah state government is set to bring in investments worth RM1 billion for Lahad Datu, Semporna and Tawau.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal named the investor as Hap Seng Group.

“I have met with the investor, Hap Seng Group. They are no stranger to Sabah, with numerous investments in various sectors.

“They have said they wanted to invest in existing sectors including palm oil and cement; I also stated that they must have investment focus and the state government would provide guidance,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri open house at Padang Bandaran Semporna here yesterday.

Mohd Shafie, who is also state Finance Minister, said the state government was also looking at bringing in investments to Sipitang and Papar.

Meanwhile, he said the state government would take the initiative to ensure that title deeds were duly issued to villagers who had applied for land for more than 50 years.

“Just one thing I ask of you, do not sell the land but develop it for your grandchildren,” he said.

In another development, he said the state government had no qualms about letting opposition parties utilise facilities such as community halls albeit on a rental basis.

“I have directed (Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister) Datuk Jaujan Sambakong to allow the opposition to use any community hall in the state although they have to pay rent.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public although we (Warisan) had been criticised and prevented from using such facilities,” he said.

Shafie also said the state government would implement further drastic measures for Sabah’s development, to be announced soon.

One of the measures that he had taken upon becoming chief minister was to revamp Sabah Foundation, and halt logging activities.

The Semporna Parliamentary Constituency Aidilfitri open house was also attended by state cabinet members and about 15,000 residents in the area. – Bernama