Guests to put politics aside at NSJA Gawai-Raya dinner

MIRI: The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) Gawai-Raya celebration dinner cum education incentive presentation ceremony on June 27 at a hotel here will be a special gathering of sorts as guests will include elected representatives from both sides of the political divide.

NSJA organising chairwoman Michelle Choo said Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) deputy speaker and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala will be the guest of honour at the event.

She said the association had invited DAP Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon, Miri MP Dr Teo Yu Keng, PAS Miri chairman Jofri Jaraie, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and SUPP Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting who had confirmed their attendance at the dinner.

Choo urged all members of NSJA to attend the dinner, as it would be the association’s event of the year.

During the dinner themed, ‘Malaysian Traditional Costume’, the association will present education incentive to members’ children.

There will also be lucky draw and karaoke session.

Choo also reminded members who have yet to pay their membership fees to do so during the dinner.