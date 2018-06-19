Head-on collision with car lands couple in hospital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A couple in their 20s was injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided with an oncoming car in Taman Tunku on Sunday.

The pair was heading towards Taman Tunku from the city centre when the incident happened around 6.30pm.

The impact of the collision caused both of them to be flung from their motorcycle onto the road.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken right leg while the woman pillion rider sustained injuries to her body.

Both were sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment.