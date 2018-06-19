Heads of depts, agencies told to ‘pull up socks’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Heads of departments and agencies are told to ‘pull up their socks’ and improve their work and service to the people by going to the field and identifying what the real needs of the people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Abdal said not only the Yang Berhormat (YBs) but also government officials who are head of departments need to ensure the people’s needs.

Shafie said he do not want YBs to sit in their office 24 hours every month, they need to go to the ground to meet the people and not by sitting in the office listening to suggestions for road as an example.

He said they need to go and check whether the road is needed or not, whether medicines is enough or not as an example.

Only by hearing about problems from the social media is not enough, he said, as it might be true and it might not be true, thus they need to go and check it personally.

“So I ask not only YB but even government officials who are the head of departments to ensure the needs of the people are made known,” he said when met at Hari Raya open house at Tawau Hospital deputy director Dr. Azman Ibrahim today.

To ensure this, Shafie said he will be making surprise visits to departments.