Jobless man gets jail for drug abuse, possession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: An unemployed man was sentenced to a total of four month’s jail by the magistrate’s court here after he pleaded guilty to abusing and possessing drugs.

Khew Chin San, 47, was charged under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in relation to his arrest on Jan 9, 2013.

On that day, police raided a room on the second floor of a commercial centre in Tabuan Jaya at 1.30pm, and conducted a body search on the accused during which they found 0.03 grammes of methamphetamine.

Khew was brought to the polic station the same day for a urine test and was found to be positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar sentenced the accused to three months’ jail for the first charge, and one month imprisonment for the second charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Khew was also ordered to be placed under police supervision for two years after the completion of his imprisonment.