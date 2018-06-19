‘Kampung’ touch for M’sians celebrating Aidilfitri in India

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NEW DELHI: For many Malaysians travelling in India, the feeling of homesickness was setting in before Aidilfitri.

Then came a pleasant surprise.

About 30 Malaysians touring the country were invited on Saturday, the first day of Aidilfitri in most parts of India, to celebrate the festival at the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

After performing the Aidilfitri prayers, they were treated to an array of home-cooked Malaysian dishes in a setting reminiscent of a typical Malay kampung.

Diplomats, their families and other staff members worked tirelessly during the holy month of Ramadan to give a “kampung” touch to the multipurpose hall at the Malaysian diplomatic mission.

A corralled Rumah kampung was erected, a mock open-fire pit with a wok used for making dodol was set up, and the traditional game congkak was placed on the stage to create a beautiful backdrop to the celebration.

“To be surrounded by so many things that remind me of home is just wonderful,” said Mohammed Hafiz, a university student who started his trip in south India many weeks ago and is now visiting the northern region with a group of friends.

Most decorative items were brought from Malaysia, lending more authenticity to the ambience.

Supervised by Datin Rosie Hidayat, wife of the high commissioner, the cuisine preparations were handled by Perwakilan, the group representing the spouses of High Commission officials.

The number of Malaysians in the Indian capital is tiny, comprising mostly diplomats and their families.

A few Malaysians who work in the corporate sector went back to Malaysia for the festival that marks the end of Ramadan and start of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

Brunei’s High Commissioner Dato Paduka Haji Sidek Ali and a couple of diplomats joined the prayers and celebrated Aidilfitri with the Malaysians.

Malaysian biker Mohd Alfishahrin Zakaria and his wife Diana Latief mingled with people and shared their travel experiences.

People also watched the Hari Raya video message from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in which he exhorted Muslims to shun what is contrary to the teachings of Islam.

The gathering of about 100, including children in colourful dresses, shared Aidilfitri greetings and enjoyed a delicious meal, which included satay, rendang, kari kambing, tomato rice, lemang, ketupat nasi, ketupat palas and desserts.

“All our staff members displayed great teamwork and skills. They put in extra efforts to prepare the venue for Aidilfitri celebrations despite being very busy during Ramadan,” High Commissioner Datuk Hidayat Abdul Hamid said.

Mohd Iqbal Bin Mohd Noor, who coordinated the work, said his colleagues worked with total dedication throughout the month.

The most challenging part of the decoration was building the Rumah kampung, he said.

The celebration continues at the High Commission with an Aidilfitri “open house” scheduled this week.

Indian guests and members of Delhi’s diplomatic community will be among those attending the event, which will have the trappings of Malaysian culture and hospitality. — Bernama