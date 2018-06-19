Lawas MP enhances rapport with villagers at Raya gathering

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong yesterday joined about 300 villagers at Kampong Awat Awat here in celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Sum was representing Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the Awat-Awat Zone Raya gathering held at the village mosque.

He said the celebration is a time of sharing and fostering closer rapport among the people in a multi-racial setting like Sarawak.

Awat Awat is home to the largest water village settlement in northern Sarawak.

Also present at the function were Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denny Ahmad Fauzi, Lawas District officer Hussaini Hakim, SAO Sundar Ladin Atok, PBB Bukit Sari deputy chairman Cr Awangku Jinal Pengiran Jawa and local community leaders.

At the event, Sum presented children with ‘Duit Raya’ contributed by PBB Bukit Sari.