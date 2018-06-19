Man last seen six days ago found dead in home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A decomposed body belonging to a man was found in a house in Taman Desa Seri here on Sunday.

Police discovered the deceased during an inspection of the house around 9.30am following complaints from neighbours of a foul smell.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Siah said the deceased, a 47-year-old surnamed Hiu, was last seen by his neighbours about six days earlier.

“Police went to check the house and found the body of the man inside one of the rooms in the house.

“He lived alone,” he said when contacted.

The body has been brought to Miri Hospital for post-mortem, with police classifying the case as sudden death.