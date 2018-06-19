Masing hopes GPS parties learn lesson from defeat in GE14

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president and Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing is hopeful that all the parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would learn a lesson from the recent 14th general election (GE14) and realise the importance of staying united.

He observed that during the GE14, the state Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties were not united and it seemed that some members of the component parties were trying to sabotage each other.

According to him, such things should not have happened as they were expected to work together as a team.

He hoped that the huge loss suffered by BN in GE14 would serve as a wake-up call for members of the four component parties to remain united and be honest in helping each other.

“Let us hope that this will never happen again in the future. We must focus on defeating our opponents instead of defeating members of our own team,” he advised.

Masing was speaking at a thanksgiving dinner hosted by PRS at a local restaurant on Sunday.

During the dinner, Masing received 1,200 membership application forms from 10 of the party’s divisions throughout the state.

He said new applications to join the party showed that the party is relevant to the people of Sarawak, especially the Dayak community.

“We must work hard to win the hearts of the people. What is important is that we continue to champion the rights of Sarawakians,” he pointed out.

Apart from that, he also reminded PRS members to obey the party’s top leadership and never defy orders given to them.

In the past there had been numerous occasions when members of the party defied the party’s top leadership and were shown the door. They include Larry Sng, Dato Sng Chee Hua and most recently Masing’s former deputy in the party Datuk Joseph Entulu.

Hence, Masing hoped that such disobedience would never happen again as it would only destabilise the party and create division within the party.

“Many people have accused me of being ruthless in expelling many prominent members of the party. I would like to assure that my actions are purely for the good of the party,” he explained.

The dinner was attended by PRS secretary-general Datuk Joseph Salang, youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan, women chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie, all PRS assemblymen and members of parliament and party Supreme Council members, ordinary members and others.